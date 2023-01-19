Watch CBS News
Dylan Cease signs new one-year contract with White Sox after avoiding arbitration

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dylan Cease is focused on pitching the White Sox back to the postseason after they missed the playoffs last year.

He will also be trying to one-up his second-place finish in last year's American League Cy Young voting.

But Cease signed a one-year, $5.7 million contract after avoiding arbitration – and there has been no talk of a long-term extension, yet.

"I mean, I'd always be open to something that's a fair, good deal. To my knowledge, there's nothing in the works in that regard," Cease said, "but I love Chicago, and I'd always be open to having a dialogue for sure."

Cease made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2019.

