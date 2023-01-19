Dylan Cease signs new one-year contract with White Sox after avoiding arbitration
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dylan Cease is focused on pitching the White Sox back to the postseason after they missed the playoffs last year.
He will also be trying to one-up his second-place finish in last year's American League Cy Young voting.
But Cease signed a one-year, $5.7 million contract after avoiding arbitration – and there has been no talk of a long-term extension, yet.
"I mean, I'd always be open to something that's a fair, good deal. To my knowledge, there's nothing in the works in that regard," Cease said, "but I love Chicago, and I'd always be open to having a dialogue for sure."
Cease made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2019.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.