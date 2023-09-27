Watch CBS News
At least 7 injured after chain-reaction crash on Chicago Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least seven people were injured during a chain-reaction crash on I-57 overnight. 

ISP said a fuel spill is believed to be the cause of the pile-up, between 31st Street and Cermak Road , around 1 a.m.

The Chicago Fire Department said seven people were taken to local hospitals and 10 people were checked at the scene.

Now, the multi-car crash is causing major backups for morning commuters. Illinois State Police confirmed all lanes reopened. 

