At least 7 injured after chain-reaction crash on Chicago Expressway
CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least seven people were injured during a chain-reaction crash on I-57 overnight.
ISP said a fuel spill is believed to be the cause of the pile-up, between 31st Street and Cermak Road , around 1 a.m.
The Chicago Fire Department said seven people were taken to local hospitals and 10 people were checked at the scene.
Now, the multi-car crash is causing major backups for morning commuters. Illinois State Police confirmed all lanes reopened.
