DuSable Museum to unveil new name, look ahead of Juneteenth celebration
CHICAGO (CBS) – After more than six decades, the DuSable Museum is ready to change its name ahead of its Juneteenth celebration.
The "DuSable Museum of African American History", located at 740 E 56th Pl, is going to unveil a new name and a new visual identity.
The event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.
They are also offering free admission this weekend.
The museum will host a community block party Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.