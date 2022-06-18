Watch CBS News
Local News

DuSable Museum to unveil new name, look ahead of Juneteenth celebration

/ CBS Chicago

DuSable Museum to undergo name change ahead of Juneteenth celebration
DuSable Museum to undergo name change ahead of Juneteenth celebration 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) – After more than six decades, the DuSable Museum is ready to change its name ahead of its Juneteenth celebration.

The "DuSable Museum of African American History", located at 740 E 56th Pl, is going to unveil a new name and a new visual identity.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.

They are also offering free admission this weekend.

The museum will host a community block party Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 9:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.