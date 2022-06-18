DuSable Museum to unveil new name, look ahead of Juneteenth celebration

DuSable Museum to undergo name change ahead of Juneteenth celebration

CHICAGO (CBS) – After more than six decades, the DuSable Museum is ready to change its name ahead of its Juneteenth celebration.

The "DuSable Museum of African American History", located at 740 E 56th Pl, is going to unveil a new name and a new visual identity.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.

They are also offering free admission this weekend.

The museum will host a community block party Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.