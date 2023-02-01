Watch CBS News
DuSable Museum kicks off Black History Month

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wednesday kicks off Black History Month and Chicago's DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center is offering programming. 

The museum is one of the nation's oldest museums devoted to African American history and culture. There's a list of events happening this February includes film screenings and conversations.

"It's important for us to know our history," Museum President and CEO Perri Irmer said. 

The first event is a Wisdom Wednesdays, a lunch and learn program. 

