Construction work reduces DuSable Lake Shore Drive to 2 lanes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Getting around Chicago could be a little trickier over the next year, especially around the lake.

On Monday construction crews began work on the lower level of DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph and Grand.

Both directions have been reduced to two lanes.

The work is expected to last through the summer of next year.

🚧🚧Traffic Alert Reminder 🚧🚧 Pre-staging work for upcoming joint repairs and pavement patching on South DuSable Lake... Posted by Chicago Department of Transportation on Thursday, September 7, 2023