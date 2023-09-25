Construction work reduces DuSable Lake Shore Drive to 2 lanes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Getting around Chicago could be a little trickier over the next year, especially around the lake.
On Monday construction crews began work on the lower level of DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph and Grand.
Both directions have been reduced to two lanes.
The work is expected to last through the summer of next year.
