North DuSable Lake Shore Drive resurfacing project starts Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The north DuSable Lake Shore Drive resurfacing project gets underway tonight.

Starting at 8 p.m., DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to two lanes northbound between LaSalle and Diversey Harbor Bridge.

Northbound entrance and exit ramps at Lasalle and Fullerton will also be closed.

All lanes and ramps will be back open by 10 a.m. Monday.

Resurfacing is happening through Friday morning from LaSalle up to Lawrence.