Pavement repairs to reduce southbound lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive from 31st to 57th

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting on Tuesday, plan extra time if you're taking DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the South Side.

The southbound side of the drive will be reduced to two lanes between 31st and 57th streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays so crews can make pavement repairs.

The project should take about three weeks. 

Pavement repairs in the northbound lanes is expected to begin on Oct. 9.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 3:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

