Delays, closures expected on DuSable Lakeshore Drive in Chicago due to resurfacing project

Weeklong resurfacing project to cause closures on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Delays and closures are getting underway along DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago as a big resurfacing project kicks back into high gear.

Work and closures at Irving Park Road started at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The construction zone stretches down to Belmont Avenue, where all the southbound lanes and ramps were closed.

And that is just a sampling of the week ahead.

Starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, traffic between Irving Park Road and Fullerton Avenue will be reduced to just one lane, while lamps will remain open. But then at 9 p.m. all lanes and ramps will be shut down. Everything will open back up at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

That pattern will repeat on Tuesday with closures on southbound lanes between Belmont and Fullerton.

Then it will repeat again with southbound lanes between Fullerton and LaSalle.

The project is expected to wrap up Friday morning.

Joe Schwieterman of the of the Transportation Research Forum said the traffic headache will be widespread.

"It's going to be a tough week. We are gonna see a lot of people divert to the grid. That's going to cause traffic snarls there. I think those full day closures will add to some of the pain," he said.

The Chicago Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead this week and allow for extra time when traveling.