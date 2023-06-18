Watch CBS News
Local News

DuSable Black History Museum hosting Juneteenth celebrations Monday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Juneteenth celebrations at DuSable Black History Museum
Juneteenth celebrations at DuSable Black History Museum 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) – Make plans to commemorate Juneteenth with a day-long celebration at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.

It's happening tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. The event is free and the whole family is invited.

There will be live music, panel discussions, hip-hop yoga, horseback rides, and arts and crafts activities along with food tastings and giveaways.

The DuSable Museum is located at 740 E. 56th Pl. in Washington Park. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 9:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.