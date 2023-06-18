DuSable Black History Museum hosting Juneteenth celebrations Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Make plans to commemorate Juneteenth with a day-long celebration at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.

It's happening tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. The event is free and the whole family is invited.

There will be live music, panel discussions, hip-hop yoga, horseback rides, and arts and crafts activities along with food tastings and giveaways.

The DuSable Museum is located at 740 E. 56th Pl. in Washington Park.