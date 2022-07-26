Durbin proposes gun legislation named after fallen CPD Officer Ella French to target illegal straw purchases

CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin wants a new federal law to stop illegal guns like the one used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French, who was shot during a traffic stop last year.

An investigation found that the gun was bought by an Indiana man for the shooter, who was a convicted felon, so he couldn't legally purchase one himself. That's called a straw purchase.

Durbin is introducing legislation named for Officer French that would use federal funds for task forces to investigate and disrupt illegal straw purchasing activity.

"Last year, we lost a wonderful young Chicago police officer—Ella French—who was only 29 years old when she was murdered with a straw purchased gun. Her devastating loss prompted an outpouring of grief—but it also represented a call to action," Durbin said in a statement. "By helping support coordinated efforts to investigate and disrupt illicit straw purchasing and gun trafficking networks, the Officer Ella Grace French Task Force Support Act will help keep firearms out of the hands of prohibited users and help keep our communities and law enforcement officers safe."

Durbin's legislation is aimed at funding coordination of efforts between federal, state, tribal, territorial, and local law enforcement agencies to go after illegal firearms trafficking and straw purchasing activity.