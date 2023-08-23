Watch CBS News
Durbin will discuss new bill banning dumping of plastic into ocean

By Jeramie Bizzle

Durbin will be at MSI's 'Blue Paradox' exhibit to discuss new plastic pollution bill
CHICAGO (CBS) – Federal leaders are stepping in to help reduce plastic pollution.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin will discuss a new bill aimed at banning the dumping of plastic pellets into the ocean and fresh waterways.

Durbin will be at the Museum of Science and Industry's 'The Blue Paradox' exhibit.

Researchers say more than eight million tons of plastic end up in the ocean each year, which often is consumed by fish and then later by humans.

