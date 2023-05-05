Sen. Dick Durbin announces $775,000 for addiction treatment in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is hoping to give people who served their time a second chance.

On Friday, Durbin visited the Haymarket Center rehab facility to announce $775,000 in new federal funding for addiction treatment in Chicago.

According to the Justice Department, people on probation with a history of drug abuse were far more likely to end up back in prison. Durbin said organizations like the Haymarket Center are key to breaking that cycle.

"Addiction, suffering, trauma, crime, they're all interrelated," Durbin said. "Thankfully we have some of the best healers in the world, the Haymarket healers."

In addition to treating drug addiction, Durbin said the funds will be used for job training and recreational therapy.