Durán propels Fire to victory over Toronto

/ AP

CHICAGO (AP) — Jhon Durán scored two goals early and the Chicago Fire cruised to a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

Durán scored in the 4th minute and notched a brace in the 16th with his third goal of the season for Chicago (5-10-5).

Gaga Slonina made two saves to earn a clean sheet for the Fire. Quentin Westberg had four saves for Toronto (5-11-4)

Chicago outshot Toronto 12-5 with a 6-2 edge in shots on goal.

