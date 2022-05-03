DuPage Co. wildlife officials warn drivers to slow down and brake for turtles during their mating season
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DuPage County Forest Preserve District is warning drivers that it's turtle mating season.
That means there are more of them on the road, especially from mid-May to mid-July, as turtles travel to and from nesting sites.
Reptile experts said cars are a real danger since, turtles can't move fast enough to get out of the way, and those hard shells are no match for cars.
One wildlife specialist said roads near ponds and lakes are big crossing spots and offered suggestions for moving a turtle to safety, including having a towel in the car to place the reptiles on and then drag the towel to a safer location off the side of the road.
It's easier to spot turtles if you leave proper distance between cars, and don't put other drivers in danger by stopping abruptly.
