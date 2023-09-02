DuPage Co. health officials report first human case of West Nile Virus

First human case of West Nile Virus reported in DuPage Co.

DUPAGE Co., Ill. (CBS) -- The DuPage County Health Department reported its first case of West Nile Virus.

Health officials say the patient is a woman in her 60s, living in Woodridge. She became sick in August.

West Nile Virus is transmitted to people by mosquitoes.

Those with the virus can experience symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, and other symptoms.

Experts say the best way to protect yourself is to drain any standing water and wear bug spray.