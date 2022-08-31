DuPage County unveils new Narcan vending machine to combat opioid epidemic

New Narcan vending machine debuted in DuPage County

CHICAGO (CBS) – DuPage County has a new tool to save lives and fight the opioid epidemic.

On Wednesday, health officials unveiled their new Narcan vending machine.

It provides a free nasal spray that can stop an opioid overdose and even save a life.

The new vending machine sits inside the Kurzawa Community Center, which also houses the county's drug abuse treatment and recover programs.

The center is located at 115 North County Farm Road in Wheaton.