Watch CBS News
Local News

DuPage County unveils new Narcan vending machine to combat opioid epidemic

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

New Narcan vending machine debuted in DuPage County
New Narcan vending machine debuted in DuPage County 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) – DuPage County has a new tool to save lives and fight the opioid epidemic.

On Wednesday, health officials unveiled their new Narcan vending machine.

It provides a free nasal spray that can stop an opioid overdose and even save a life.

The new vending machine sits inside the Kurzawa Community Center, which also houses the county's drug abuse treatment and recover programs. 

The center is located at 115 North County Farm Road in Wheaton.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 6:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.