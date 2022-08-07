Watch CBS News
DuPage County sees increase in mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In DuPage County there are new concerns about West Nile Virus as health officials say there is an increase in mosquitoes testing positive for the disease. 

They are advising residents to drain standing water near homes and businesses.

Officials also recommend wearing insect repellent outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active. 

And even though it's hot, try to wear long sleeves an dlong pants and socks when outside to avoid getting bitten. 

