Watch CBS News
Local News

DuPage County launches 211 help service, connecting people with resources

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

DuPage Co. launches 211 help service, connecting people with resources
DuPage Co. launches 211 help service, connecting people with resources 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new tool that was just launched in DuPage County with the simple goal of helping people in need.

"Trained specialists are now available to our residents any time of the day or night by dialing three simple digits: 2-1-1," said DuPage County Board Chair Dan Cronin.

The 211 service can now help people with anything from mental health to addiction and rehab, to find help paying bills or finding food or with employment and education.

The 211 service also has a website connecting people with resources. It was made possible after the DuPage County Board allocate $1.6 million dollars to the project. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 6:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.