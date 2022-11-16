DuPage County launches 211 help service, connecting people with resources

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new tool that was just launched in DuPage County with the simple goal of helping people in need.

"Trained specialists are now available to our residents any time of the day or night by dialing three simple digits: 2-1-1," said DuPage County Board Chair Dan Cronin.

The 211 service can now help people with anything from mental health to addiction and rehab, to find help paying bills or finding food or with employment and education.

The 211 service also has a website connecting people with resources. It was made possible after the DuPage County Board allocate $1.6 million dollars to the project.

