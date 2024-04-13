DuPage County Health Department confirms first case of measles since 2009

A DuPage County resident has been diagnosed with measles, the first case in the county since 2009.

Health department officials said the case does not appear to be linked to new migrant arrival shelters in Chicago, and the source of infection is unknown.

The person received outpatient medical care, and officials are working to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed to the virus. No exposure locations have been identified in DuPage County.

Measles is a severe respiratory infection that causes a rash and high fever and is capable of leading to pneumonia and other complications. Measles symptoms typically include fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, and a characteristic rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

Those vaccinated against measles are likely protected and should be monitored for symptoms for 21 days. They should call their healthcare provider if symptoms develop during that time.

"With an increasing number of measles cases being identified, being up to date with measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccinations is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones," stated Adam Forker, Executive Director, DuPage County Health Department. "Measles is highly contagious, but thankfully, the MMR vaccine is effective at preventing measles and remains by far the best protection against measles for people of all ages."

For more information about measles and vaccination recommendations, residents can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.

Information on Illinois measles cases is posted on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.