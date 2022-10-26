Watch CBS News
DuPage County Board supports bills that ban sale of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DuPage County Board voted to start supporting bills that would ban the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The board does not make laws.

However, DuPage County's legislative committee chairwoman says the resolution lets the county's lobbyists work with state and federal lawmakers to push for "common-sense gun control measures that will keep our neighborhoods and schools safe."

