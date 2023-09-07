Watch CBS News
DuPage Co. hosting 2 more public meetings to discuss 5-year strategic plan

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- DuPage County residents have two more chances Thursday to help shape the future for the next five years.

The discussion will focus on DuPage County's strategic plan, and what residents think should be prioritized in DuPage County's future plans.

One meeting is at noon today at the Wheaton Public Library. The second will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Lisle Public Library

September 7, 2023

