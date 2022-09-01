DuPage Airport unveils major upgrade to customs facility

New upgrades come to DuPage Airport customs facility

CHICAGO (CBS) – DuPage Airport unveiled a big upgrade to its facilities on Thursday.

Local leaders cut the ribbon on a new customs facility.

The $1.3 million facelift will make customs operations more efficient, saving time for international fliers, they said.

They hope the change will boost the airport's appeal to business travelers abroad.

DuPage Airport averages about 220 international arrivals each year.