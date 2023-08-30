Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville on lockdown as a 'precautionary measure'

Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville on lockdown as a 'precautionary measure'

Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville on lockdown as a 'precautionary measure'

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville, Illinois, has been placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

School officials said the lockdown was initiated "as a precautionary measure."

The Kane County Sheriff's Office released the following statement on the active investigation:

"There have been reports of an active shooter, and, as always, the safety and security of not only all students but also teachers, surrounding residents, and our police and fire departments are of the utmost importance. We have surrounding police departments, fire departments, and medical teams present and on the scene to assist and will continue to brief all of these events."

Village officials confirmed the school is being cleared by law enforcement.

This is a developing story.