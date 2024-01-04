Dump truck rolls over on busy road in north Chicago suburbs

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A dump truck rolled over on a busy road in Buffalo Grove Thursday morning, leaving a mess that crews had to clean up.

Police said only the truck was involved in the crash on Aptakisic Road just east of Weiland Road in the north suburb.

There were no injuries, nor any hazardous materials in the truck's load. A witness report indicated that the truck was hauling dirt and large boulders.

The dump truck was seen lying on its side near the median strip on Aptakisic Road.

Aptakisic Road was closed for a few hours for cleanup, but was back open to traffic by the afternoon.