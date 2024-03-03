Driver charged with DUI after striking ISP squad car on Illinois interstate

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with driving under the influence after striking an Illinois State Police squad car Friday night, becoming the tenth Move Over Law-related crash of the year.

The crash happened just before midnight on Interstate 64 eastbound near milepost 1.5 in St. Clair County.

ISP said a trooper was blocking the far-right traffic lane due to a prior incident in that area.

The trooper was inside the squad car that was stationary with the emergency lights activated when a Buick Lacrosse struck it on the rear driver's side.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was released.

The driver of the Buick, Billie Snively, 55, of Belleville, Illinois, was not hurt. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and the Move-Over Law - the failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle.

According to ISP, 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight troopers sustained injuries in 2022. In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes.