Driver charged with DUI in deadly crash into Chicago-area home on Christmas Eve

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was charged with driving under the influence after a crash that killed a passenger and damaged a house in north suburban Waukegan on Christmas Eve.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a Jeep crashed into a home, in the 21300 block of West Engle Drive, just before 7:30 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing the Jeep swerve into two lanes before driving off the roadway, into a yard and then into the home.

Officials said a 22-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 22-year-old passenger was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Investigators determined the driver, Marcos Corona-Vargas, 31, was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Corona-Vargas was charged with reckless homicide and DUI. After his medical treatment, Lake County officials said he will be released into police custody and taken to the Lake County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.