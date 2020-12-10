DUI Charges Upgraded To Felony For Joliet Police Officer Erin Zilka In Crash That Killed Berwyn Officer
UPDATE (7/7/2023): Erin Zilka was acquitted of all charges in the crash.
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Charges were upgraded Wednesday for Joliet police Officer Erin Zilka, who now faces felony driving under the influence charges in a crash that killed another officer.
It was a horrific crash scene back on Sunday, Jan. 19.
Illinois State Police said Zilka was driving and Berwyn police Officer Charles Schauer was in the passenger seat of a Dodge Durango, when she crashed into a box truck that was blocking traffic on Interstate 55 near Plainfield, following an earlier crash involving a pickup truck. Schauer was pronounced dead at the scene.
A distraught Zilka was seen shortly after the crash walking along the expressway.
Zilka's attorney said her blood alcohol level was under the legal limit, though experts have said there are other factors that can go into a DUI charge.
Zilka is out on bond and is on paid leave from the Joliet Police Department.
