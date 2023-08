Chicago's Ducky Derby raises nearly $600,000 for Special Olympics

CHICAGO (CBS) – All those little rubber ducks are adding up to a big payday for the Special Olympics.

This year's Chicago Ducky Derby raised almost $600,000 for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

There were more than 93,000 ducks in this year's race. The owner of the winning duck received a new SUV.