Ducky Derby for Special Olympics Illinois kicks off at 1 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's time for the annual Chicago Ducky Derby.

Tens of thousands of rubber ducks will float down the Chicago River, raising money for Special Olympics Illinois.

Ducks are available for adoption for $5 online at www.chicagoduckyderby.com and in person on race day starting at 9 a.m. at 401 N. Michigan Ave.

This year, Special Olympics Illinois aims to sell 75,000 rubber ducks.

Special Olympics Illinois athlete, Kyle Tuckey is the 2022 Duck Derby Ambassador.

"It is a life changing experience," Tuckey said. "It's made me who I am today."

The family festival will kicks off at 10 a.m. in Pioneer Court with performances and games.

You watch the event live starting at 12:50 p.m. on CBS News Chicago.