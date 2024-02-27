Watch CBS News
IL Sen. Duckworth demands vote on federally protecting IVF treatments

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Sen. Tammy Duckworth demands vote on bill to protect IVF treatments
Sen. Tammy Duckworth demands vote on bill to protect IVF treatments 00:48

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Senator Tammy Duckworth is demanding a vote Wednesday on a bill to protect in-vitro fertilization and other fertility treatments federally.

"My girls are my everything. I likely would not have ever been able to have them had I not had access to basic reproductive rights that Americans, up until recently, had been depending on for decades," Duckworth said.

Her renewed push for the bill comes after an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos should be protected as people.

Duckworth notes she had embryos that were not viable and were discarded which she said could now have gotten her and her doctor in legal trouble.

Some hospitals and doctors in Alabama have put IVF treatments on pause because of the ruling.

