Dry weather, above average temperatures in store for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The weather will remain quiet this weekend and through early next week across the Chicago area thanks to high pressure over the region.

Temperatures will continue to be above average with highs in the 40s through Tuesday, then 50s by mid-week. A wind off the lake will continue to allow for cooler temperatures lakeside through Tuesday.

Highs by Thursday could be running 20 degrees above average--in the mid 50s.

Ahead of this warmer air comes the next storm system, which looks to bring a chance for scattered showers Thursday and Friday. It will be mild enough that a few claps of thunder will be possible Thursday into Thursday night.

Temperatures cool back to the mid 40s by next weekend, which is still 10 degrees above normal for the second week of February.

FORECAST:

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds with some patchy fog possible. LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with low clouds near the lake. HIGH: 43

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 43

