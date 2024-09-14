Watch CBS News
Dry, unseasonably hot in Chicago for Saturday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Unseasonably hot in Chicago with highs near 90
Unseasonably hot in Chicago with highs near 90 02:23

CHICAGO (CBS) — High clouds from remnants of Francine drift our way, with a stray sprinkle possible in far western suburbs.

Otherwise, a dry and quiet pattern will set up until next weekend. Temperatures will be warmer than normal for a while.

A breeze off the lake will keep shoreline areas a few degrees cooler on Saturday. However, the water temperature in Lake Michigan will still be warm.

Sunday will have less wind and more of a southeasterly flow, so all areas will be warmer.

What to expect for Saturday

High clouds with a high of 87.

Mild for tonight 

Partly cloudy and mild. Low of 68.

Some sunshine for Sunday

Partly sunny with a high of 89.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

