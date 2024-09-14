Dry, unseasonably hot in Chicago for Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) — High clouds from remnants of Francine drift our way, with a stray sprinkle possible in far western suburbs.
Otherwise, a dry and quiet pattern will set up until next weekend. Temperatures will be warmer than normal for a while.
A breeze off the lake will keep shoreline areas a few degrees cooler on Saturday. However, the water temperature in Lake Michigan will still be warm.
Sunday will have less wind and more of a southeasterly flow, so all areas will be warmer.
What to expect for Saturday
High clouds with a high of 87.
Mild for tonight
Partly cloudy and mild. Low of 68.
Some sunshine for Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 89.