Dry, unseasonably hot in Chicago for Saturday

Unseasonably hot in Chicago with highs near 90

Unseasonably hot in Chicago with highs near 90

Unseasonably hot in Chicago with highs near 90

CHICAGO (CBS) — High clouds from remnants of Francine drift our way, with a stray sprinkle possible in far western suburbs.

CBS 2 Chicago

Otherwise, a dry and quiet pattern will set up until next weekend. Temperatures will be warmer than normal for a while.

CBS News Chicago

A breeze off the lake will keep shoreline areas a few degrees cooler on Saturday. However, the water temperature in Lake Michigan will still be warm.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Sunday will have less wind and more of a southeasterly flow, so all areas will be warmer.

What to expect for Saturday

High clouds with a high of 87.

Mild for tonight

Partly cloudy and mild. Low of 68.

Some sunshine for Sunday

Partly sunny with a high of 89.

CBS News Chicago