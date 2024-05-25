Dry, sunny day in Chicago before next threat of severe storms

Dry, sunny in Chicago with upper 70s for highs

CHICAGO (CBS) — A dry northwest flow is clearing the sky this morning, leading to a light lake breeze with temperatures in the 60s along the beaches by the afternoon.

High clouds increase tonight ahead of the next storm complex.

Severe threat for Sunday with the first wave of thunderstorm activity arriving mid-morning through lunchtime.

Severe threat increases throughout the late afternoon and evening hours. All hazards possible... large hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes. Some localized flooding is possible.

Memorial Day features highs in the low 70s with a few showers.

Weather forecast for Saturday

SUNNY. HIGH 77. 60S LAKESIDE. HIGH CLOUDS INCREASE BY TONIGHT. LOW 59.

Severe storm threat for Sunday

STORM THREAT. SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE. HIGH 74.

Possible showers on Memorial Day

PARLTY CLOUDY. A FEW SHOWERS. HIGH 71.

