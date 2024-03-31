Watch CBS News
Weather

Dry start to Easter Sunday in Chicago, then waves of rain through Tuesday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Dry to start, waves of rain to follow
Dry to start, waves of rain to follow 02:13

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gloomy but dry start to Easter, but then rain and storms return.  

today-331.png
CBS News Chicago

Temperatures near the lake reach the 40s, but most of the area will be in the 50s and 60s farther south. 

highs-today-331.png
CBS News Chicago

Rain and thunder develop by the afternoon, with showers and storms lingering into the night. A few strong storms are possible to the south of I-80 with a large hail risk. 

percip-chances-331.png
CBS News Chicago
severe-storm-threat-331.png
CBS News Chicago

A brief break in rain is expected on Monday. Additional showers are expected from Monday night into Tuesday. 

Colder and blustery by the middle of the week. Snow showers are possible by Wednesday, with highs in the 40s.

A gradual warming trend commences on Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s by the weekend.  

TODAY

AFTERNOON RAIN SHOWERS, WIDE TEMPERATURE RANGE HIGH: 49

TONIGHT

RAIN/STORMS CONTINUE, ENDING BY DAYBREAK LOW: 41

TOMORROW

SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS LIKELY HIGH: 46

7-day-331.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 6:34 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.