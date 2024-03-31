Dry start to Easter Sunday in Chicago, then waves of rain through Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gloomy but dry start to Easter, but then rain and storms return.
Temperatures near the lake reach the 40s, but most of the area will be in the 50s and 60s farther south.
Rain and thunder develop by the afternoon, with showers and storms lingering into the night. A few strong storms are possible to the south of I-80 with a large hail risk.
A brief break in rain is expected on Monday. Additional showers are expected from Monday night into Tuesday.
Colder and blustery by the middle of the week. Snow showers are possible by Wednesday, with highs in the 40s.
A gradual warming trend commences on Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s by the weekend.
TODAY
AFTERNOON RAIN SHOWERS, WIDE TEMPERATURE RANGE HIGH: 49
TONIGHT
RAIN/STORMS CONTINUE, ENDING BY DAYBREAK LOW: 41
TOMORROW
SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS LIKELY HIGH: 46