Dry start to Easter Sunday in Chicago, then waves of rain through Tuesday

Dry to start, waves of rain to follow

Dry to start, waves of rain to follow

Dry to start, waves of rain to follow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gloomy but dry start to Easter, but then rain and storms return.

CBS News Chicago

Temperatures near the lake reach the 40s, but most of the area will be in the 50s and 60s farther south.

CBS News Chicago

Rain and thunder develop by the afternoon, with showers and storms lingering into the night. A few strong storms are possible to the south of I-80 with a large hail risk.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

A brief break in rain is expected on Monday. Additional showers are expected from Monday night into Tuesday.

Colder and blustery by the middle of the week. Snow showers are possible by Wednesday, with highs in the 40s.

A gradual warming trend commences on Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s by the weekend.

TODAY

AFTERNOON RAIN SHOWERS, WIDE TEMPERATURE RANGE HIGH: 49

TONIGHT

RAIN/STORMS CONTINUE, ENDING BY DAYBREAK LOW: 41

TOMORROW

SHOWERS AND A FEW STORMS LIKELY HIGH: 46

CBS News Chicago