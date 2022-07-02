Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry Start to Holiday Weekend

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kicking off the holiday weekend with sunshine! Nice weather today in the 80s under a partly cloudy afternoon sky. 

daypart-horizontal-3-panel-today.png
CBS News Chicago

Lows tonight in the 60s. Sunny and noticeably warmer Sunday in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Low chance again for a shower later in the evening. 

bar-graph-precipitation-chances-am.png
CBS News Chicago

Humid for Independence Day with a chance showers and thunderstorms late or at night.  

3-day-weekend-forecast-left.png
CBS News Chicago

TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARM High: 85

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MILD Low: 67

TOMORROW: SUNNY AND HOT High: 89

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 6:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.