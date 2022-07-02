Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry Start to Holiday Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kicking off the holiday weekend with sunshine! Nice weather today in the 80s under a partly cloudy afternoon sky.

Lows tonight in the 60s. Sunny and noticeably warmer Sunday in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Low chance again for a shower later in the evening.

Humid for Independence Day with a chance showers and thunderstorms late or at night.

TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARM High: 85

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MILD Low: 67

TOMORROW: SUNNY AND HOT High: 89

