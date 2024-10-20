Dry and warm trend to continue in Chicago on Monday

Summerlike with warm winds in Chicago on Monday

Summerlike with warm winds in Chicago on Monday

Summerlike with warm winds in Chicago on Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The dry and warm trend continues into the work week as a strong ridge of high pressure stays in place.

Winds around the high-pressure ridge keep pulling warm air into the Chicago area.

CBS

The low for Sunday night is 53 under clear skies. Monday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s.

CBS

CBS

On Tuesday, conditions will be mostly cloudy with a stray sprinkle chance and a high of 73.

A cool front passes Wednesday morning with clouds along it and cool northwesterly winds ushering in a cooler air mass for Wednesday and Thursday.

CBS

After that, warming will return for the rest of the month.

CBS