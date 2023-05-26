Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: A dry and quiet Friday before weekend warmup

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Temps continue to climb over Memorial Day weekend
First Alert Weather: Temps continue to climb over Memorial Day weekend 02:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been dry and quiet for a while with a ridge of high pressure overhead.

3-panel-daypart-left-this-evening.png
CBS
lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

A warming trend is on the way through the holiday weekend, according to Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

The exception would be along the shoreline where temperatures will be cooler due to a northeast wind flow. Lake Michigan's water temperature is in the upper 50s.

3-day-holiday-weekend-left.png
CBS

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 50.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 75.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 77.

MEMORIAL DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 80.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 2:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.