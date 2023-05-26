Chicago First Alert Weather: A dry and quiet Friday before weekend warmup

First Alert Weather: Temps continue to climb over Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been dry and quiet for a while with a ridge of high pressure overhead.

A warming trend is on the way through the holiday weekend, according to Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

The exception would be along the shoreline where temperatures will be cooler due to a northeast wind flow. Lake Michigan's water temperature is in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 50.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 75.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 77.

MEMORIAL DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 80.

