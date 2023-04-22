Drug Take Back Day - Here's where you can participate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is Drug Take Back Day across the United States.
Police departments across our area are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration to get controlled substances and prescription medications, out of homes so they don't end up being sold on the street.
You can surrender any expired, unwanted, or unused medicine - no questions asked.
most locations are accepting medications from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
locations include:
· DEA Chicago field office on Dearborn Street
· Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital
· Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
· Skokie Police Department
· Plainfield Police Department
· Orland Park Police Station
You can find the closest collection site to you at dea.gov/take-back-day.
