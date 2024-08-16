Watch CBS News
Chicago area corrections officer brought drug-soaked paper into jail, police say

By Jason Cooper

A corrections officer was accused of trying to smuggle drug-soaked paper into the Cook County Jail.

Investigators searched the Lynwood home of deputy Shadonna Jones and found 48 sheets of suspected drug-soaked paper.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said Jones was paid $1,000 to take the paper and deliver it to a man in custody at the jail. Testing revealed the paper contained synthetic cannabinoids.

Jones was hired as a deputy in June 2019 and has been on "injured on duty" status since July 15, 2024, after she was injured while attempting to intervene in a fight between two individuals in custody. 

She was de-deputized on July 25 after she was interviewed by investigators related to the drug case. The sheriff's office is conducting a separate internal investigation and Jones may be subject to disciplinary action including being fired as a result of the probe.

CBS News Chicago reported on a similar case back in May of 2023, when a Cook County inmate and his girlfriend were arrested for trying to bribe an officer to smuggle paper. The sheriff's office said drug-soaked paper is a growing problem leading to more mail searches.

Jones' next court date is set for Sept. 19.

