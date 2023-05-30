Watch CBS News
St. Charles driving instructor charged with sexually assaulting student

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A St. Charles driving instructor was charged with sexually abusing one of his underage students.

Paul Bocska, 56, is facing several felony sexual assault and abuse charges. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office said Bocska was employed at the Drive Now Driving School when he sexually assaulted a student who was under 18 years old.

The attacks happened between April and May of 2021.

Any with information on the alleged assaults is asked to contact police.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 6:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

