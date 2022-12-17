Watch CBS News
Driver ticketed for Des Plaines crash that killed 2 people

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police ticketed a driver responsible for a deadly crash in Des Plaines last month.

Diomedes Morales Buncen, 71, was cited for improper lane usage and driving on the sidewalk.

Buncen said he lost control of his car during some kind of medical emergency, slamming into the L&L Snack Shop.

The crash killed Neal Greenfield and his daughter Kimberly Karsen, who had just stepped out of the restaurant.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 6:16 PM

