Driver takes off from traffic stop on Mag Mile, hits pedestrian

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver hit a parked car, a building, and a pedestrian after speeding off from a traffic stop on the Magnificent Mile Thursday night. 

At 8:45 p.m., police had pulled over a white Mercedes in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, near Ohio Street, when the driver took off.

The driver hit a parked car, then a building, and finally a pedestrian, police said. The people in the car then all bailed and ran off, police said.

The pedestrian, a 38-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with minor injuries to the legs.

 No one was in custody late Thursday.

First published on May 12, 2022 / 11:15 PM

