Driver takes off from traffic stop on Mag Mile, hits pedestrian
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver hit a parked car, a building, and a pedestrian after speeding off from a traffic stop on the Magnificent Mile Thursday night.
At 8:45 p.m., police had pulled over a white Mercedes in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, near Ohio Street, when the driver took off.
The driver hit a parked car, then a building, and finally a pedestrian, police said. The people in the car then all bailed and ran off, police said.
The pedestrian, a 38-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with minor injuries to the legs.
No one was in custody late Thursday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.