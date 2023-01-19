Watch CBS News
Driver dies in fiery crash after striking semi-truck in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after his vehicle struck a semi-truck and then catches fire in West Loop early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a male driver, in the 100 block of Avenue D around 1:18 a.m.

The victim was driving his vehicle when he ran a stop sign and struck the semi on the side and became pinned. The car caught fire moments later, according to police.

The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene and the victim was pronounced dead having suffered blunt-force trauma and burns to the body.

The age of the driver is unknown. 

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

No further information is available.

