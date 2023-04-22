Driver goes on to slam into another car after being shot in Fernwood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in a car on busy Halsted Street in the Fernwood community Friday afternoon, and went on to crash into a second vehicle.

At 4:40 p.m., the 32-year-old man was in a Honda in the 10200 block of South Halsted Street when another car came up and someone inside shot him, police said.

The victim was struck in the abdomen and suffered a graze wound to the head, police said.

He then lost control of his car and hit a Ford Fusion, driven by another man of an unknown age, police said.

The man driving the Ford Fusion drove both himself and the gunshot victim to Roseland Community Hospital, police said. The gunshot victim was in critical condition and was expected to be transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area 2 detectives are investigating.