Driver shot near Mount Sinai Hospital on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in critical condition after he was shot while driving in Chicago's Douglass Park neighborhood.

A 34-year-old man was driving in the 1600 block of South California Avenue just before midnight when shots were fired from another vehicle.



The driver was shot and drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital. He is in critical condition.

An uncopied Chicago car was damaged by gunshots.

