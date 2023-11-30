Watch CBS News
Driver shot near Mount Sinai Hospital on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in critical condition after he was shot while driving in Chicago's Douglass Park neighborhood. 

A 34-year-old man was driving in the 1600 block of South California Avenue just before midnight when shots were fired from another vehicle. 

The driver was shot and drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital. He is in critical condition. 

An uncopied Chicago car was damaged by gunshots. 

This is a developing story. 

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 6:26 AM CST

