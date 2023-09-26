Watch CBS News
Driver seriously injured in fiery crash on I-88 in Chicago suburbs

By Adam Harrington

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) -- A fiery crash in on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway trapped one person inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 2:38 p.m. in the eastbound lates of Interstate 88 near York Road.

Video from the scene showed firefighters trying to free a person pinned inside a red pickup truck.

Illinois State Police said the red pickup truck hit a semi-trailer truck and burst into flames.

Smoke was still rising from the pickup truck hours later.

The driver of the pickup truck was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The semi-trailer truck driver was uninjured.

Following the crash, all eastbound lanes of traffic on I-88 were shut down due to the crash and fire debris. Traffic was moving by slowly on the left shoulder.

