Driver crashes car into Lake Michigan on Chicago's North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) –  A 26-year-old man is recovering after driving his car into Lake Michigan Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m., in the 3600 block of North Recreation Drive in the Lake View neighborhood.

Police said the man was able to escape the vehicle before it became completely submerged underwater.

Officers assisted him onto shore where he was treated by fire crews and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Citations are pending.

First published on October 21, 2023 / 7:44 AM

