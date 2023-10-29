Watch CBS News
Driver, passenger ejected from car in rollover crash on Chicago expressway

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver and a passenger are seriously hurt after being ejected from a car following a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-290 at Keeler Avenue just after 3 a.m.

For unknown reasons, the driver left the roadway to the right, lost control before entering the roadway again, and overturned in the right lane, ISP said. 

Both the driver and the passenger were ejected and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes of Interstate 290 were shut down but reopened around 4:55 a.m. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on October 29, 2023 / 9:12 AM

