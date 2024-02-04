Driver of stolen car arrested after fleeing police, crashes into ditch on I-355 in Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver was arrested after attempting to flee police in a stolen car during a traffic stop on Interstate 290 Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 3:10 a.m., troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen car, a silver Ford, on westbound I-290 at Damen. The driver then fled onto westbound I-88.

The driver of the stolen car lost control on the westbound ramp from I-88 to southbound I-355. The car left the roadway and struck the ditch, ISP said.

The driver, and sole occupant, was placed into custody.

No further information was immediately available.