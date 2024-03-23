Driver of stalled car struck by SUV on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive; passenger hospitalized

SUV strikes driver of stalled car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was seriously hurt after being hit by an SUV on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Lake Shore Drive near the Oak Street curve.

Chicago police say a 35-year-old man was driving an Acura in the southbound lanes when his car stalled near the shoulder.

When he got out, he was hit by a driver in the SUV, police said.

The impact even ripped the door off the man's car.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in serious condition. A female passenger in the Acura was also taken to Northwestern by CFD in good condition.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt and remained on the scene.

The Major Accidents Unit was investigating.